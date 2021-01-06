FW: Traffic Advisory: I85N/40E between Rock Creek Dairy Rd & Mt. Hope Church Rd

Michele Mahamadou

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (January 6, 2021): Interstate 85 North/40 East between Rock Creek Dairy Road and Mt. Hope Church Road is closed for eastbound traffic due to a traffic crash involving injuries.

Motorist are ask to seek an alternate route and use extreme caution in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

