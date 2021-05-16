FW: Traffic Advisory Highway 29 North Bound Near East Market Street Exit 5-16-2021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

Greensboro, NC 05/16/2021- All of the north bound lanes of Highway 29 north near the East Market Street exit are closed due to a motor-vehicle accident.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route, and exercise caution in the area.

