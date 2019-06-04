FW: Traffic Advisory – E Florida St

*** LANES ARE BACK OPEN***
GREENSBORO, NC (June 4, 2019) – Be advised East Florida street between Landsdown avenue and South English street is closed due to a motor vehicle crash with down lines.
