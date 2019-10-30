FW: This Week in GCS: Outdoor Classrooms and Mosaic Reveals

NOTE: The outdoor classroom ribbon-cutting event scheduled for 5 p.m. today at Welborn Academy has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Subject: This Week in GCS: Outdoor Classrooms and Mosaic Reveals

For Immediate Release: October 28, 2019

Tuesday, October 29

Breast Cancer Screenings (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Western High, 409 Friendway Rd, Greensboro) Western Guilford High is partnering with SOSI and BeSure early detection breast screening to establish a plan to educate, inspire and empower women to take control of their breast health through early detection and screening. On Tuesday, screenings and informational

sessions will be held for staff on campus.

Cone Health Mosaic Reveal (4 p.m. Cone Health North Tower “A” Entrance, 1121 N Church St, Greensboro) Approximately 5,000 pieces of student art will be revealed as part of a mosaic by Project S.N.A.P. at Cone Health tomorrow. This project has been a long time in the making, and interviews with those involved will be available. More than 10,000 participants created artwork in this collaboration.

Wednesday, October 30

Welborn Academy Outdoor Classroom (5 p.m. Welborn Academy, 1710 McGuinn Dr, High Point) Every year the Leadership High Point class offered by the High Point Chamber of Commerce, completes a community project. Thanks to the dedication of the 2019 class of Leadership High Point, Welborn now has a functional outdoor classroom space for its students and staff enjoy. Join us at 5 p.m. for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new space.

Thursday, October 31

“Think Pink Thursdays” (Vandalia Elementary, 407 E Vandalia Rd., Greensboro)

Vandalia Elementary will be observing Breast Cancer Awareness month through the entire month by wearing pink every Thursday in October. They ask that others also join them in wearing pink on Thursdays.

Breast Cancer Screenings (6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Western High, 409 Friendway Rd, Greensboro) The BeSure mobile unit will be present at our Community Trunk or Treat at the school on October 31, from 6-8 PM. The mobile unit will also be at Western High during our homecoming game and festivities on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. Information, scheduling, and exams will take place at both community events.

Additional Story Ideas:

Red Ribbon Week: (October 23-31) The 2019 National Red Ribbon Week theme is “Send a Message. Stay Drug Free.” The theme is a call to action to speak out in support of healthy choices. The theme is also a reminder that by staying drug free, you are sending a message to yourself and others about how much you value yourself, your overall health, your community and your future.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

