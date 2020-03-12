FW: This Week in GCS: Board of Education Meeting and Grimsley Band Debuts an Original Piece of Music

Please be aware that the Career Girls Empowerment Day (9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bennett College Global Learning Center, 60 Gorrell Street, Greensboro) event has been canceled.

Thank you,

[Signature]

From: Silvers, Janson <silverj@gcsnc.com>

Sent: Monday, March 9, 2020 5:08 PM

To: Silvers, Janson <silverj@gcsnc.com>

Subject: This Week in GCS: Board of Education Meeting and Grimsley Band Debuts an Original Piece of Music

For Immediate Release: March 9, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Board of Education Meeting and Grimsley Band Debuts an Original Piece of Music

Tuesday, March 10

ACC Mascots Visit Herbin-Metz (10 a.m., Herbin-Metz Education Center, 400 O’Ferrell Street, Greensboro)

13 ACC Mascots will be on campus at Herbin-Metz on Tuesday to lift the spirits of students ahead of the ACC tournament! Some lucky students will even get to play a 10 minute exhibition game and all of the students will get to hang out with the mascots.

Board of Education Meeting (6 p.m., High Point City Council Chambers, 211 S. Hamilton Street, High Point)

On Tuesday night, the Guilford County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting. You can find the agenda, here.<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsimbli.eboardsolutions.com%2FSB_Meetings%2FViewMeeting.aspx%3FS%3D11102%26MID%3D6652&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C8b84a3b1862440bfb…>

Wednesday, March 11

Vendor and Contractor Information Session (5 – 7 p.m., Welborn Academy of Science and Technology,1710 McGuinn Drive, High Point)

The information session will include topics such as how to do business with GCS including the application and contracting process, an update on the MWBE program and future opportunities, construction and maintenance opportunities and the HUB Statewide Uniform Certification (SWUC) Process.

Family Code Night (5:30 – 7 p.m., Gibsonville Elementary, 401 E. Joyner Street, Greensboro)

Join Gibsonville for an engaging, hands-on evening of coding. You will have an opportunity to program online, make music with a robot, meet our robotics team and much more! Sign up to let us know you are attending bit.ly/CodeGibsonville

Thursday, March 12

Career Girls Empowerment Day (9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bennett College Global Learning Center, 60 Gorrell Street, Greensboro)

More than 150 middle school aged young women from across the county will be coming to Bennett for a day full of sessions, a college tour and a keynote speaker. The “Career Girls” curriculum has a strong STEM concentration and this is the culminating event for the curriculum. The Superintendent will also be in attendance to kick off the event!

Grimsley Band Debuts Original Piece in Honor of Retiring Band Director (7 p.m., Grimsley High, 801 N. Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro)

The Grimsley Band will be doing a world premiere piece on our concert on Thursday, March 12th. The piece was commissioned by the Grimsley Band and other supporters in honor of the retirement of Dr. Stefan Stuber. Video of students practicing, and interviews with students can be set up for earlier that morning. Please reach out to Janson Silvers for information.

College Planning Workshop: Cash for College & Scholarships (6 – 7:30 p.m., GTCC-Jamestown Campus, 601 E. Main Street, Jamestown)

There is a variety of opportunities to reduce college costs, including institutional aid, grants, and scholarships. While these opportunities exist, you must know where to look and how to apply. Attend this session to learn tips from experts on financial aid, scholarships, and specific programs for Guilford County students. Learn more about Say Yes Guilford scholarships.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C8b84a3b1862440bfb81b08d7c46df182%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63719384…>.

Thank you,

[Signature]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323