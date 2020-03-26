FW: Schools Taking Innovative Approaches to See Students

Please note the Stokesdale event has been cancelled.

From: Silvers, Janson

Sent: Wednesday, March 25, 2020 5:19 PM

To: Silvers, Janson <silverj@gcsnc.com>

Subject: Schools Taking Innovative Approaches to See Students

For Immediate Release: March 25, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Schools Taking Innovative Approaches to See Students

-MEDIA ALERT-

WHAT: On Thursday, Stokesdale Elementary and several Northern-area schools will be conducting two events that will allow families to still see their teachers, all while continuing to implement social distancing strategies.

Stokesdale Elementary will host a “drive thru and wave event.” Teachers will park in a spot in the parking lot, bring out a chair and wave as families drive by with their students. This is a safe way for families to see their favorite faculty and staff from the safety of their cars.

Northern Middle will be the meeting spot for several schools before they embark on their “Nighthawk Caravan” event. The staff of Northern Middle, Northern Elementary, Northern High, Summerfield Elementary and McNair Elementary plus Hawkie the mascot will leave from the parking lot and driving through several neighborhoods waving and spreading joy to students and families once again, from the safety of their cars.

WHEN: Stokesdale Event: March 26, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Guilford Event: March 26, 4 p.m.

WHERE: Stokesdale Event: 8025 US Hwy 158, Stokesdale, NC 27357

Northern Guilford Event: 616 Simpson-Calhoun Road, Greensboro, NC 27455

CONTACT: Janson Silvers, (336) 669-3309

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C33856809632042b172ee08d7acca9a56%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63716785…>.



Thank you,

[Signature]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323