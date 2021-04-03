FW: Robbery of a business Jimmy Johns 04-03-2021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

ROBBERY OF BUSINESS

GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2021) – On April 3, 2021 at 8:30pm Greensboro Police responded to a Robbery of a Business at Jimmy Johns located at 3208 West Gate City Blvd. Suspect is described as a black male, 5ft 5″ tall, wearing a maroon colored jacket and armed with a handgun. No injuries occurred. An unknown amount of money was taken.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

