FW: RESECHEDULED SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE FOR MARCH 15, 2019

Please see the attached meeting notice of the time and date change of the March 8th Special meeting to March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Thank you,
Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC
City Clerk
City Clerk’s Office
300 W Washington Street
P O Box 3136
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
Office: 336-373-2396
Fax: 336-574-4003
angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.