FW: Press Release Traffic Advisory W Gate City Boulevard

***ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN ***

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2019) – W. Gate City Boulevard are closed between S. Josephine Boyd Street and Van Wert Street due to a single-vehicle hit and run involving a damaged fire hydrant and utility-pole with lines in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

