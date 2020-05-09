FW: PLEASE REVIEW SENDING TODAY News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (May 9, 2020) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 3,500 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer main located at 1619 Stanley Road. The discharge occurred on May 8, 2020 for approximately 5 hours due to a blockage of debris in a 12″ sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The line was cleaned with a combo jet truck and crews washed the debris around the area. One hydrant was opened to flush the creek.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

