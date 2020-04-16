FW: Notice of Virtual City Council Meeting on April 21, 2020

Posted By: Greensboro 101 April 16, 2020 11:54 am

Please see the attached notice for the Regular City Council meeting scheduled for 4.21.20 at 5:30 p.m. to be held virtually.

