FW: NOTICE OF MEETING DATE CHANGE

Please see the attached Notice of Meeting Date Change for the April 2nd City Council meeting that is now scheduled for April 1, 2019.

Thank you,

Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC

City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office

300 W Washington Street

P O Box 3136

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

Office: 336-373-2396

Fax: 336-574-4003

angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.