FW: News Release: City Hires New Economic Development Manager

Note date change at the bottom of the news release.

[A picture containing drawing Description automatically generated]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sue Schwartz

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2149

City Hires New Economic Development Manager

GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2021) – The City has added Marshall Yandle to its economic development leadership team as economic development manager. Yandle, whose first day at Melvin Municipal Office Building was Monday, May 17, was formerly vice president of the High Point Economic Development Corp. for the past five and a half years.

In his new position with Greensboro, Yandle will oversee the City’s economic development division of the Planning Department. This division administers programs and services that support City Council’s economic development priorities and goals.

In High Point, Yandle collaborated on announced incentivized projects investing $118 million and creating more than 600 new jobs. Specific highlights included:

* Coordinating with Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) and more than 20 local furniture companies to organize and create the Furniture Academy at GTCC’s High Point campus to teach furniture sewing and upholstery.

* Coordinating with other City of High Point departments and Smart Growth America to use small-scale manufacturing to help vitalize the southwest part of that city’s downtown area. He was also staff coordinator for the resulting Small-Scale Manufacturing and Place-Based Economic Development Task Force.

“Our City’s economic development focus mirrors Yandle’s background experience,” says Sue Schwartz, Planning Department director. “He has a proven track record of success in encouraging economic investment and facilitating expansion of employment opportunities. Yandle will help us strengthen our business support functions to foster economic growth in the community.”

Yandle is a member of the Piedmont Triad Chapter of NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association and NC Economic Development Association Professional Development Committee.

He is filling the City of Greensboro position previously held by Kathi Dubel, who retired in December 2020.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.