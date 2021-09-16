From: Conway, Deniece <Deniece.Conway@greensboro-nc.gov>
Sent: Thursday, September 16, 2021 2:07 PM
To: Dunn, Brittain <Brittain.Dunn@greensboro-nc.gov>
Subject: FW: Mitchell Avenue Street Light Petition
Deniece D. Conway, PE, Engineering Supervisor
Department of Transportation
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336.373.4501 Fax: 336.412.6171
P.O. Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
From: Smith, Kym <Kimberly.Smith@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Kimberly.Smith@greensboro-nc.gov>>
Sent: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 10:12 AM
To: Conway, Deniece <Deniece.Conway@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Deniece.Conway@greensboro-nc.gov>>
Subject: FW: Mitchell Avenue Street Light Petition
Attached is a petition for Brittan. I did not want to lose it so I thought I should send it to you.
From: nlbray2020@charter.net<mailto:nlbray2020@charter.net> <nlbray2020@charter.net<mailto:nlbray2020@charter.net>>
Sent: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 6:51 PM
To: Smith, Kym <Kimberly.Smith@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Kimberly.Smith@greensboro-nc.gov>>
Subject: Mitchell Avenue Street Light Petition
WARNING: External Email – Don’t get hooked by a phishing email. Never click on links or open attachments unless you know the content is safe.
Attached is the petition reference an additional street light for Mitchell Avenue. As we discussed on the phone, we would like this light in the vicinity of my address, which is 4701 Mitchell Avenue. There is already a pole and transformer at this location.
Thank you for your assistance in this matter and I look forward to hearing from you.
Nancy Bray
336-580-8856
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.