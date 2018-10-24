FW: Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro “Sleep Out for Homelessness”

NOTE: Because of the potential for inclement weather on Friday, this event has been rescheduled for Nov. 9.

For Immediate Release: Oct. 23, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro “Sleep Out for Homelessness”

Students to sleep outdoors from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27

GREENSBORO – Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro students want to start the holiday season with the right mindset, one of gratitude and service.

To do that, the school’s student council in conjunction with the service learning department will host a Sleep Out for Homelessness event from 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26 until 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27. That night, students will sleep in cardboard shelters of their own construction in the front circle bus pick-up area on the school’s campus.

In addition to raising awareness, the students will also collect funds and donations to help support those who are less fortunate by creating care packages.

“The students participating in this project are taking an active part in a national movement to end homelessness in our country,” said Logan Macon, social studies teacher and student council adviser. “Before this event students will research different aspects of homelessness, try to understand what it really means to sleep outdoors and reflect on what they’ve learned.”

This is the fifth year the school sponsored this event. Last year, more than 50 students participated, assembling more than one thousand care packages and collecting more one thousand pounds of food for local ministries and organizations.

To make a donation, community members may bring any toiletry or non-perishable food items to the GTCC-Greensboro campus at 3505 East Wendover Ave. any time between 7 and 10 p.m. during the event.

