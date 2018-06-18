FW: Live Burn Exercise

The live fire training scheduled for tomorrow June 19 has been postponed due to forecasted Code Orange Air Quality. Rescheduled date TBA.
Subject: Live Burn Exercise
Greensboro Fire Department to Conduct Live Fire Training
Postponed due to forecasted Code Orange Air Quality.
GREENSBORO, NC (June 6, 2018) – The Greensboro Fire Department plans to conduct live fire training at 4607 Byers Ridge Drive, on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. These exercises will be for current firefighters to practice extinguishment, ventilation and search techniques. The training exercises are scheduled to begin at 8:00 am and will conclude at approximately 5:00 pm. Heavy amounts of smoke may be present in the area, but should not pose hazards to the public. All structures utilized for live fire training by the Greensboro Fire Department meet compliance with NC DENR-Air Quality and NC Public Health regulations.
Live fire training provides the opportunity for firefighters to gain valuable practice and experience in fire control and extinguishment.
