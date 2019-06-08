FW: GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – TRAFFIC ADVISORY – JUN 8, 2019

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 8, 2019 12:04 pm

****ALL LANES ARE OPEN ****

There is a power outage at Wendover Avenue and Cridland and the surrounding areas. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

