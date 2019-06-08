FW: GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – TRAFFIC ADVISORY – JUN 8, 2019

****ALL LANES ARE OPEN ****

From: Email, GPDWatchOperations <GPDWatchOperations@greensboro-nc.gov>

Sent: Saturday, June 8, 2019 7:03 AM

To: Global Media Distribution <GlobalMediaDistribution@greensboro-nc.gov>; Police Supervisors <PoliceSupervisors@greensboro-nc.gov>

Subject: GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – TRAFFIC ADVISORY – JUN 8, 2019

There is a power outage at Wendover Avenue and Cridland and the surrounding areas. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.