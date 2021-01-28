FW: February 2, 2021 Special Meeting and Regular Meeting Agenda Posted

Posted By: Greensboro 101 January 28, 2021 12:52 pm

Please note the agenda for Tuesday, February 2nd for the 3pm Special meeting with the GC Delegation and the 5:30pm Regular meeting have been posted to i-Legislate.

Thank you,

Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC
City Clerk
City Clerk’s Office
300 W Washington Street
P O Box 3136
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
Office: 336-373-2396
Fax: 336-574-4003
angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE