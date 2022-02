[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 29, 2022) – Eastbound Cone Blvd is closed between Lafayette Ave and Marston Road due to weather conditions.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

