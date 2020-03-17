FW: City Council Emergency Meeting Called 3.17.20

Please see the attached notice calling for an emergency City Council meeting to be held today at 3 p.m. in the Council Chamber.

Thank you,

Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC

City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office

300 W Washington Street

P O Box 3136

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

Office: 336-373-2396

Fax: 336-574-4003

angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.