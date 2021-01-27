FW: CHANGE OF DATE FOR CITY COUNCIL RETREAT NOTICE

Posted By: Greensboro 101 January 27, 2021 12:43 pm

Please see the attached change of date notice for the Greensboro City Council Retreat to February 11th (9am – 4pm), and 12th (9am – 12pm).

Thank you,

Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC
City Clerk
City Clerk’s Office
300 W Washington Street
P O Box 3136
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
Office: 336-373-2396
Fax: 336-574-4003
angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

pdf icon Change-of-Date-Notice-Council-Retreat.pdf
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE