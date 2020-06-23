FW: Boards and Commissions Virtual Meetings Extended Notice

Please see the attached notice extending the requirement for the City of Greensboro Boards and Commissions to continue meeting virtually.
Thank you,
Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC
City Clerk
City Clerk’s Office
300 W Washington Street
P O Box 3136
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
Office: 336-373-2396
Fax: 336-574-4003
angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov>
[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.