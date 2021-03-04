FW: Board of Education Calendar of Events: March 8-14, 2021

Board of Education Calendar of Events

March 8 – 14, 2021

Tuesday, March 9

6 p.m.

Virtual Board of Education Meeting

Please note change to a virtual meeting due to ongoing board room improvements.

A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7Cdc1c7a39d54f4fa0774e08d8df19a166%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Wednesday, March 17

4 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (TBD)

Wednesday, March 24

10:30 a.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (TBD)

Thursday, March 25

6 p.m.

Board of Education Work Session (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7Cdc1c7a39d54f4fa0774e08d8df19a166%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Friday, April 2

Central offices closed for the spring holiday.

