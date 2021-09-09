FW: 9.16.21 Work Session Agenda Posted in e-Scribe

Posted By: Greensboro 101 September 9, 2021 11:55 am

Please note the agenda for the 9.16.21 Work Session Agenda has been posted.

Click here<pub-greensboro-nc.escribemeetings.com/Meeting.aspx?Id=172706ab-4413-46fa-9e33-95d8bbf904dd&Agenda=Agenda&lang=English> to view agenda.

Thank you,

Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC
City Clerk
City Clerk’s Office
300 W Washington Street
P O Box 3136
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
Office: 336-373-2396
Fax: 336-574-4003
angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE