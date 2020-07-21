FW: 7.21.20 AGENDA REPOSTED

Please note the Council agenda for tonight has been reposted to i-Legislate to update the resolution for item #60/ID 20-5030 and the MWBE Utilization Report under Council information.
Thank you,
Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC
City Clerk
City Clerk’s Office
300 W Washington Street
P O Box 3136
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
Office: 336-373-2396
Fax: 336-574-4003
angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov>
[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.