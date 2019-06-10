FW: 6.12.19 TIME CHANGE FOR SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 10, 2019 3:08 pm

Please see the attached notice for a time change for Wednesday, June 12th meeting scheduled to begin at 4 P.M. will now begin at 3:30 P.M.

Thank you,

Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC
City Clerk
City Clerk’s Office
300 W Washington Street
P O Box 3136
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
Office: 336-373-2396
Fax: 336-574-4003
angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov>

pdf icon 6.12.19-Time-Change-Notice.pdf
