FW: 0621191050pimarketgreene

Disregard this -was held in email Que -occurred Friday

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT -The intersection of N Greene Street at West Market Street is currently Closed in all directions due to a traffic accident with injuries.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route .

