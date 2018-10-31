For Immediate Release: Oct. 31, 2018

Front Desk Office Support Named GCS Employee of the Month

Jolly Foust praised for excellent customer service

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County parents, staff and community members have lots of questions about the school district. And chances are, if they called Guilford County Schools during the last 12 years, they spoke to Jolly Foust, who patiently and calmly helped them find the answers they needed.

On Tuesday, just a few months before she plans to retire, Foust was named the November GCS Employee of the Month.

She was nominated by a colleague in District Relations, broadcast production manager Leonard Simpson, who wrote, “Jolly is the gateway to the Eugene Street GCS central office. As such, she is also the gateway to Guilford County Schools for anyone who telephones or walks into the lobby. Her fellow employees get to see her in action everyday as she uses her poise and grace to respectfully and diplomatically handle the myriad of inquiries that walk in or call in daily. First impressions are often the most important, and her helpful and reassuring voice is often the first contact some folks have with the district. That comes with an awesome responsibility that makes the job she does one of the most important, and often most difficult ones within the school district.”

Foust received a $50 gift card from Sam’s Club, which has given nearly $8,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of November, her photo will hang at the district’s central office and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

