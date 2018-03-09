‘Friday Night Fights’ returns to Greensboro Coliseum Complex this weekend

[GCC_B_2_Blue [Converted] – Copy]

Walter Johnson Promotions presents

FRIDAY NIGHT KO FIGHTS

SPECIAL EVENTS CENTER – Friday, March 9

On Friday March 9, Walter Johnson Promotions presents another installation of the Friday Night KO Fights Series at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Special Event Center.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com , charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and the Coliseum box office.

The action-packed card features UNBC Carolinas Heavyweight Champions Donald DJ Haynesworth (14-2, 12 KOs) taking on Memphis TN native Willie Perryman (15-20, 10 KOs) in the main event. Haynesworth is coming off a tough loss and looks to rebound and make his move towards the top of the Heavyweight division. Perryman should be a great test for Haynesworth, as he has been in the ring with some of the best in the division throughout his career. The card also features stellar Lightwieght Sensation Maynard Allison (9-3, 8KOs) taking on Andre Baker (15-14) of Lumberton, NC. Also on the card is Atlanta, GA Heavyweight JerMarcus Polain (10-0, 9KOs) against Winston-Salem native Earl Ladson (18-15, 10 KOs).

The undercard also promises to have some fireworks. The undercard Features Winston-Salem’s own Lightweight Noel Eschevarria (12-6, 7 KOs) making his return to the ring after a two-year layoff taking on Solon Staley (11-5, 4 KOs) of Columbia, SC. Also local fighters Omar Etheridge, Jermain Corley, EJ Hood and Yohan Banks will round out the card.

For more information call 336.617.1900.

EVENT: Friday Night KO Fights

TIME: 8:15 pm

VENUE: Special Events Center

