For Immediate Release: April 29, 2020

Free Family Engagement Videos Available

GPA is here to help families during these uncertain times

Guilford County, N.C. – Due to the Covid-19 crisis, school, work and home life has shifted, with families now spending more time at home. Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) has a wide array of videos and resources to help support academic learning as well as the emotional and social health of families.

Through partnerships with Connect with Kids and Successful Innovations, parents and caregivers can access free family engagement videos and resources that encourage character development and create well-rounded students in and out of the classroom.

“During this unprecedented time, we know that families are eager for help — not only with online learning — but also with supporting children holistically,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “Our digital resources can help ensure family time spent together at home is engaging, memorable, valuable and fun.”

Connect with Kids Education Network<gcsnc.connectwithkids.com/?key=AZXCVFMNBGH> provides compelling, evidence-based videos and proven support materials to help facilitate social and emotional learning.

Successful Innovations’ Family Engagement on Demand<app.si4allonline.com/#/landing-page/guilford-county-schools> offers learning videos to equip families with strategies and tips to support learning anytime, anywhere. These videos are helpful for families with children in grades PreK – 12 and they are available in English and Spanish.

To access the resources, parents need to create a free GPA account. To learn more, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/43129>, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336-279-4924.

