FREE Admission to Central Carolina Fair Tonight

(GREENSBORO, NC) – Admission to the Central Carolina Fair is free tonight (Sept. 11) for all patrons who come out this evening to ‘beat the hurricane’ before inclement weather arrives in Greensboro later this week.

Taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the Fair features spectacular rides, carnival food and games, musical entertainment and attractions for all ages. Gates open at 5 p.m.

In addition to free admission, Tuesday night’s specials include $20 unlimited ride wristbands and $5 funnel cakes. All patrons will also have the opportunity to register to win four (4) tickets to Luke Combs in concert at Greensboro Coliseum on Feb. 2.

Please visit centralcarolinafair.com for updates to the Central Carolina Fair schedule throughout this week.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com

