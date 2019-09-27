Franklin Graham brings Decision America Tar Heel State Tour to Greensboro’s White Oak Amphitheatre on Oct. 9

Graham Launches Decision America Tar Heel State Tour

Eight-city tour will bring prayer, live music and life-changing message of hope to Greensboro, North Carolina, on October 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Franklin Graham has preached in all 50 states over the past three years as part of his Decision America Tour. The next stops will be especially meaningful to him as he visits eight cities in his home state of North Carolina.

Graham wants to offer a message of hope to people in the Tar Heel state. He will also invite people to join him in prayer, asking God to heal the issues that are plaguing our country.

“Our community is filled with people looking for hope, peace, and assurance,” said Dr. Kelly Bullard, the pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Fayetteville. “The message Franklin will bring is the powerful, life-changing message of Jesus. It will have a positive influence on our lives, families, and in the end, our community.”

On Oct. 9, Graham will bring his Decision America Tar Heel State Tour to Greensboro. The festive, family-friendly event begins at 7 p.m. at White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

In addition to the stop in Greensboro, the tour is also visiting Fayetteville, Greenville, Wilmington, Raleigh, Hickory, Charlotte and Asheville.

“We need an awakening in North Carolina-a spiritual revival,” said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Graham will bring a message from the Bible at each stop on the Tar Heel State Tour.

“We all face moments when we come to a crossroads in our lives and we need to make important decisions,” said Graham. “Through this event, people will have the opportunity to make a decision that can impact their lives for eternity.”

Popular Grammy-nominated music artist Jeremy Camp and award-winning guitarist Dennis Agajanian are also traveling with Graham on the Tar Heel State Tour. They will perform live at each event. Camp joined Graham for the Decision America Tour in 2018 when an estimated 120,000 people attended events in California, Oregon and Washington. Agajanian started traveling the world with Billy Graham more than 40 years ago and he has participated in more than 200 events with Franklin Graham.

The Decision America Tar Heel State Tour is free and everyone is invited to attend.

Graham started Decision America in 2016 when he held events in all 50 state capitals. He continued to tour in 2017 by traveling to 11 cities across Tennessee and Texas. Then in 2018, he toured the West Coast, visiting 17 cities in California, Oregon and Washington. In May of this year, he visited eight cities in the Northeast.

To learn more about the Decision America Tar Heel State Tour, visit DecisionAmerica.com.

DATES AND LOCATIONS FOR DECISION AMERICA TAR HEEL STATE TOUR

* Fayetteville (Oct. 1)

* Greenville (Oct. 2)

* Wilmington (Oct. 5)

* Raleigh (Oct. 6)

* Greensboro (Oct. 9)

* Hickory (Oct. 10)

* Charlotte (Oct. 12)

* Asheville (Oct. 13)

-30-

