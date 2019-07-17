For Immediate Release: July 17, 2019

“Frankie” the Food Truck Debuts for GCS Summer Meals

Meals are served at Smith Homes and Claremont Courts

Greensboro, N.C. – As part of GCS’ continuing effort to ensure every child has opportunities to succeed, Guilford County Schools has introduced a food truck for summer meals.

Guilford County Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=96092&PageID=1> at many schools across the district to any child under 18.

However, the district understands transportation can be an obstacle for many, which is why our food truck named “Frankie” is offering free lunch at two different locations in Greensboro throughout the summer.

Monday through Friday until August 16, Frankie will be visiting Claremont Courts and Smith Homes with free lunch for any child under 18.

“This food truck allows us to do so many things for our students. Not only can we serve free food in several schools across our area, this food truck allows us to get into our communities and reach even more children in need of a hot meal. That’s really what it’s all about. We just want to make sure no child in our area goes hungry,” said Wanda Barber, the Guilford County Schools summer nutrition coordinator.

Frankie will be at Smith Homes from 11:45 a.m. until 12:10 p.m., and at Claremont Courts from 12:35 p.m. until 1:10 p.m.

This schedule allows GCS to serve several different areas of Greensboro. Currently, nearly 65 percent of students in Guilford County Schools qualify for free and reduced lunch.

