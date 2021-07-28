For Immediate Release: July 28, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Foust Elementary Teacher is GCS Employee of the Month

Danny Martin inspires fellow teacher during summer learning

Greensboro, N.C. – On a hot July afternoon, students at Foust Elementary are working on math problems with teacher Danny Martin. They’ve already completed hours of testing that morning, and it’s almost time for lunch, but they are still engaged and eager to show Mr. Martin what they’ve learned this summer.

That connection with his students has helped him become a leader at Foust, serving as an expanded impact teacher so that more students can benefit from his highly effective teaching skills. Now, he can add Employee of the Month to his list of accomplishments.

Martin was nominated by Falkener Elementary teacher Jangi Hamby, who also taught at Foust during the summer learning sessions. She writes, “He was so dedicated to his peers, students, and the assignment that was “summer learning.” He was a very PRESENT help and team player. His students loved to be in the environment he provided; you could tell by their stellar daily attendance. GCS is full of all-stars and Mr. Martin is definitely one of them.”

As the August GCS employee of the month, Martin received a $50 Visa gift card courtesy of Greensboro Jaycees, which sponsors the Employee of the Month program. His photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Foust Elementary and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154