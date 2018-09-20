[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Sept. 20, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Former Advertiser Named GCS Teacher of the Year

GCS names Brooke Sumner Teacher of the Year, Michelle Thigpen Principal of the Year

Greensboro, N.C. – In the beginning, Brooke Sumner wondered if she’d made the right decision. Sumner left her successful corporate job and followed her heart to teach teenagers.

She describes her first two years as extremely trying, with many late nights, a few tears and a lot of self-doubt. But she stuck with it, worked harder and asked for help from veteran teachers. Sumner, who teaches English at High Point Central, was named Guilford County Schools’ Teacher of the Year for 2018-19 at the district’s Celebration of Excellence Thursday.

Sumner, who completed the GCS Alternative Track Certification program, now mentors other new teachers coming through the program. She thanked everyone involved in the program for their work.

“Even now when I go back, every single time we get together I come back enriched and I come back a better teacher,” said Sumner.

She was cheered on by students and teachers carrying signs and large photos of her. They made their presence known, winning the high school spirit award for the night.

GCS also announced Michelle Thigpen as the district Principal of the Year. Thigpen was principal at Colfax for 11 years before transitioning to Southwest Elementary this school year. In her time at Colfax, End of Grade proficiency scores in reading, math and science increased significantly. Colfax also has received recognition for its efforts in service-learning, character education and energy conservation.

Thigpen thanked all the community members, families and educators she works with who she said made all the accomplishments possible.

“This is truly, truly an honor. I am very proud to receive this for all of you,” said Thigpen.

Numerous GCS schools were recognized for academic achievement, graduation rates and kindness initiatives at the Celebration of Excellence, which was held at Page High. The lively event featured a school spirit competition and performances from the Andrews High band and Kiser Middle students. Several teachers and principals were recognized during the program, including the Rookie Teacher of the Year and Mentor of the Year.

These teachers and principals also received top honors:

* Ashauna Harris, Welborn Academy of Science and Technology, Secondary Level Principal of the Year

* Michelle Thigpen, Colfax Elementary, was also the district’s Elementary Principal of the Year.

* Jakima Ledbetter, Oak Hill Elementary, Elementary Teacher of the Year

* Ashley Hewitt, CTE at Southern Middle, Middle School Teacher of the Year

* Brooke Sumner, English at High Point Central, was also the district’s High School Teacher of the Year.

* Jordan Lee, music teacher at Western High, Rookie Teacher of the Year

* Ashley Hewitt was also named the district’s Mentor of the Year.

Hewitt, the Mentor of the Year and Middle School teacher of the Year, said her father inspired her to teach. She recalls going to school with him one day when she was just five-years-old.

“The passion he had for teaching, the excitement in his voice, the engagement of his students made me watch my father with tears of joy,” she recalls. “I had never seen something so magical; something so powerful.”

GCS’ Celebration of Excellence was sponsored by Guilford Education Alliance, Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Lenovo and Lincoln Financial Group.

Note: Teachers and principals are available for interviews Friday, Sept. 21. Please contact the media line at (336) 574-5730 to coordinate times and locations.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR-footer]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323