FOR RELEASE 7AM ON SEPT. 4 — Old Dominion coming to LJVM Saturday, Dec. 1

REVEAL NEWEST LEG OF ‘HAPPY ENDINGS’

WORLD TOUR DATES

ADDITIONAL STRING OF HEADLINING DATES

INCLUDE SATURDAY, DEC. 1 CONCERT AT LJVM

ACM WINNER FOR “BEST VOCAL GROUP” & NOMINATED FOR

“TOP COUNTRY DUO/GROUP ARTIST” AT 2018 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

(Winston-Salem, NC- Sept. 4, 2018)-Acclaimed country band Old Dominion revealed the newest leg of “Happy Endings” world tour dates including a Saturday, Dec. 1 performance at 7:30 p.m. at Winston-Salem’s Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 7 at www.ticketmaster.com , the Bridger Field House box office, the Greensboro Coliseum box office or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Lead singer Matthew Ramsey says of the tour, “It’s a little hard to wrap our minds around the size of some of these venues. It suddenly feels like we are in the big league now. But we feel ready and excited to bring that positive energy and the momentum we’ve built over the past few years to the stage. This is what we’ve been working for!”

Their tour followed the release of their acclaimed sophomore album Happy Endings, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and at #7 on the Top 200 after its release. Happy Endings includes their current singles “Written in The Sand” and “No Such Thing As a Broken Heart”, which also hit #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and MediaBase charts. This achievement marks the platinum-selling country quintet’s fourth total and third consecutive #1s. The band recently won the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards for “Best Vocal Group,” as well as received the nomination for “Top Country Duo/Group Artist” at the upcoming 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

About Old Dominion:

Proving that they are not your average country band, Old Dominion blends old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit and rock n’ roll grit into radio-friendly, hook-heavy pop nuggets. Old Dominion recently released their highly anticipated sophomore album, Happy Endings, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart & #7 on the Top 200. Upholding an unbelievable hot streak, the album features two singles “Written In The Sand,” and “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart,” which hit #1 on Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts. This achievement marks the platinum-selling country quintet’s fourth total and third consecutive #1s. In addition to their ACM win, Old Dominion has also been nominated for an ACM for “Album of the Year,” as well as an American Music Award, two CMA Awards, and recently nominated for “Top Country Duo/Group Artist” at the Billboard Music Awards. The group emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands in country music with their debut album Meat And Candy, which fused clever lyrics and an infectious sound. The album, which was certified GOLD by the RIAA, included several top selling hits including “Break Up With Him” (PLATINUM), “Snapback” (GOLD) and the anthemic “Song For Another Time,” which hit #1 the on Billboard Country Airplay and MediaBase charts. Following its release, the band was notably named ACM New Group of the Year, ACCA Breakthrough Group of the Year, AIMP Songwriter Artist of the Year and Music Row Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers.

