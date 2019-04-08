FOR RELEASE 5 PM — Brit Floyd coming to White Oak Amphitheatre Aug. 4

[Horz logo]

’40 Years of The Wall’

BRIT FLOYD – World Tour 2019

White Oak Amphitheatre – Sunday, Aug. 4

The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show

The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon and more!

(GREENSBORO, NC) – Brit Floyd, the world’s greatest Pink Floyd tribute show, returns in 2019 with its most ambitious and biggest production yet; a very special 40th Anniversary celebration of Pink Floyd’s iconic rock opera, ‘The Wall’.

Brit Floyd will perform at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s White Oak Amphitheatre on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Apr. 12 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

Released in November 1979, a semi-autobiographical concept album from the mind of Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters, ‘The Wall’ remains one of the biggest selling albums of all time, and a major moment in rock music history.

As well as performing highlights from The Wall, the new Brit Floyd production will include songs from Pink Floyd’s classic albums, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell and much more.

Brit Floyd has truly become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world’s greatest live tribute to Pink Floyd. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Division Bell tour, complete with a stunning multi-million dollar light show, large circular screen and arch plus projection, lasers, inflatables and theatrics. A Brit Floyd show really is as close as fans will get to experiencing the magnificence of the original Pink Floyd live shows.

Much more than a tribute! Brit Floyd really is as good as they say – believe the hype and don’t miss it!

‘The perfect rock show’ – The LA Times

‘Magnificent… a musical masterpiece’ – Ticketmaster

