FOR RELEASE 5 P.M. — Indigo Girls to perform FREE concert at Piedmont Hall

Indigo Girls to perform FREE concert at Piedmont Hall

Saturday, March 7

GREENSBORO, NC – In conjunction with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s hosting of the 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, the Indigo Girls will perform a free concert on Saturday, March 7 at 8 p.m. at Piedmont Hall.

Tickets are required for entry. Free concert tickets will be available beginning Monday, January 27 at 11 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office (limit 2 per person).

Twenty years after they began releasing records as the Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have politely declined the opportunity to slow down with age. With a legacy of releases and countless U.S. and international tours behind them, the Indigo Girls have forged their own way in the music business. Selling over 14 million records, they are still going strong. Amy & Emily are the only duo with top 40 titles on the Billboard 200 in the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and ’10s.

The power of unity, both in music and in life, has been an Indigo Girls calling card ever since they burst into the spotlight with their 1989 self-titled breakout album. Since then, the band has racked up a slew of Gold and Platinum records, taken home a coveted GRAMMY Award, and earned the respect of high profile peers and collaborated from Michael Stipe to Joan Baez. NPR’s Mountain Stage called the group “one of the finest folk duos of all time” while Rolling Stone said “they personify what happens when two distinct sensibilities, voices, and worldviews come together to create something transcendentally its own.”

The duo has balanced their long, successful musical career by supporting numerous social causes – the Indigo Girls don’t just talk the talk; they walk the walk. Both on and off the stage, Emily Saliers and Amy Ray have secured their spot as one of the most legendary musical acts of this generation.

The Indigo Girls concert at Piedmont Hall is being produced to support and celebrate three major college basketball tournaments coming to ‘Tournament Town’ in March – ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 4-8), ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 10-14) and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first and second rounds (March 20 & 22).

