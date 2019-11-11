FOR RELEASE 12 P.M. – Shinedown coming to PIedmont Hall Apr. 21

Shinedown announce Intimate Spring Tour

‘Shinedown: Deep Dive’ coming to Piedmont Hall Apr. 21

(Photo Credit: Sanjay Parikh)

New York, NY – [November 11, 2019] – Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown has announced their Shinedown: Deep Dive Tour, an intimate run of Spring 2020 dates that will see the band diving into their extensive catalog to perform an array of deep cuts and B-sides along with their biggest hits. Kicking off April 15th in Chattanooga, TN, the tour will include a stops at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Apr. 21.

Fan club presale begins November 12th at 10am local time. Venue and radio pre-sale tickets will begin November 14th at 10am local time. General on sale begins November 15th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. Full routing below. For more details, please visit www.shinedown.com<www.shinedown.com/>.

Shinedown’s new music video for current radio single “ATTENTION ATTENTION” serves as the next visual installment in the story of the ATTENTION ATTENTION album, which has racked up more than 286 million global streams, simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, and debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200. PRESS HERE<shinedown.lnk.to/watchATTENTIONATTENTION> to watch the video, directed by Bill Yukich (Beyoncé, Marilyn Manson, Wiz Khalifa).

Recent hits “GET UP ,” “MONSTERS ” and “DEVIL ” bring Shinedown’s total to 14 #1s on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, the second most in chart history. The story that unfolds on their latest album ATTENTION ATTENTION<lnk.to/AttentionAttention> (Atlantic Records) – their most personal, poignant, and powerful body of work yet – is an enduring statement about the resolve of the human spirit, touching on themes such as mental health, overcoming struggles, not being afraid to fail and the importance of our human connection with one another. Speaking to the human spirit in a time of need and inspired by Shinedown bassist Eric Bass’ struggle with clinical depression, “GET UP” quickly became a crossover hit and a beacon of light for listeners around the globe, with its urgent and universal message of hope, empathy and encouragement. PRESS HERE to watch the stunning video for “GET UP (Piano Version),” propelled by the undeniable power of Brent Smith’s voice.

ATTENTION ATTENTION has received major media acclaim from the likes of Live with Kelly & Ryan, Huffington Post, Forbes, Salon, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Buzzfeed, Grammy.com, Parade, Popdust and more, and landed them a slot in 92Y’s prestigious talk series, 92Y Talks, in NYC.

Shinedown will close out 2019 overseas, joining Alter Bridge (along with Sevendust and The Raven Age on select dates) on their UK/European tour kicking off November 12th in Denmark. The tour follows their North American run which saw the band selling out arenas and receiving rave live reviews, backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production yet.

Multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown – Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums] – has sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, earned 13 platinum and gold singles, 5 platinum and gold albums, 15 #1 Active Rock hits, and amassed more than 1.5 billion total streams. Each of Shinedown’s 25 charting singles on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart has reached the Top 5 – an unparalleled achievement – and they hold the record for most Rock Airplay Top 10s ever. Hailed for their distinct mix of explosive rock ‘n’ roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics, melodic sensibility, cinematic flourishes and high-octane live shows, Shinedown continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out tours and festival headlining sets as well as numerous national television appearances.

SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES

*New Dates In Bold

November 12 Copenhagen, DEN @ KB Hall +

November 14 Helsinki, FIN @ Ice Hall Black Box +

November 16 Stockholm, SWE @ Hovet +

November 17 Oslo, NOR @ Sentrum Scene +

November 19 Hamburg, GER @ Sporthalle +

November 20 Berlin, GER @ Columbiahalle +

November 22 Leipzig, GER @ Hause Auensee +

November 23 Warsaw, POL @ Hala Sportowa Kolo +

November 26 Cologne, GER @ Palladium +

November 27 Munich, GER @ Zenith +

November 29 Vienna, AUS @ Gasometer +

December 1 Zurich, SWI @ Halle 622 +

December 2 Milan, ITA @ Mediolanum Forum +

December 4 Barcelona, SPA @ St. Jordi Club +

December 6 Lisbon, POR @ Sala Tejo, Altice Arena +

December 7 Madrid, SPA @ Palacio Vistalegre +

December 9 Paris, FRA @ L’ Olympia +

December 10 Amsterdam, HOL @ AFAS Live +

December 12 Brussels, BEL @ Cirque Royal +

December 14 Nottingham, ENG @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham #

December 15 Manchester, ENG @ Manchester Arena #

December 17 Glasgow, SCO @ SSE Hydro Arena #

December 18 Birmingham, ENG @ Birmingham Arena #

December 20 Cardiff, WAL @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff #

December 21 London, ENG @ The O2 #

April 15 Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

April 17 Tampa, FL @ WXTB 98 Rockfest at Amalie Arena

April 18 Orlando, FL @ WJRR Earthday Birthday at Central Florida Fairground

April 19 Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

April 21 Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

April 22 Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater

April 25 Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

April 26 Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center

April 28 Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

May 1 Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Casino

May 2 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

May 3 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 5 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 6 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 8 Tulsa, OK @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 11 Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

May 12 El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theater

May 14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 15 Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Special Event Center

May 16 Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center

May 18 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

May 19 Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

KEY:

+ with Alter Bridge and The Raven Age

# with Alter Bridge and Sevendust

PRAISE FOR SHINEDOWN & ATTENTION ATTENION

“Smith’s lyrics reflect a shared experience…pain can be a universal human experience and that sense of unconditional support and solidarity is the driving factor behind the song…” – Salon

“Emotional and personal…cinematic and nuanced…” – HuffPost

“…[ATTENTION ATTENTION is] a deeply confessional brilliant piece of work…most rock bands don’t possess what Shinedown does — unfathomable talent, an unwavering fan base and unbridled tenacity.” – Buzzfeed

“Shinedown is on the cusp of adding to its legend…” – Billboard

“…conviction, authenticity, and real life intensity. Brent Smith and Shinedown are familiar purveyors of all those artistic qualities.” – No Depression

“Shinedown have a knack for crafting rock anthems…” – Consequence of Sound

“[ATTENTION ATTENTION] is chock full of high energy rockin’ goodness.” – Parade

“…crackling, attention-grabbing sonics…Shinedown’s well-honed craft hits a new level…” – Alternative Press

“…a fantastic audio voyage that possesses the power to soothe emotional wounds and ignite a fiery passion for change in the gut of anyone willing to listen……their most important album to date…” – Substream

FOLLOW SHINEDOWN

Facebook<www.facebook.com/Shinedown> | Instagram<www.instagram.com/shinedown/?hl=en>| Twitter<twitter.com/Shinedown?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor> | Website<www.shinedown.com/> | Atlantic Records<press.atlanticrecords.com/shinedown/>

