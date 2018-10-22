For release 12 p.m. (Oct. 22) — Chris Tomlin’s 2019 ‘Holy Roar Tour’ coming to Greensboro Coliseum Apr. 7

Information for Release

Chris Tomlin Announces

2019 “HOLY ROAR TOUR”

Media link to Holy Roar ad mat, pr and live shots HERE<www.dropbox.com/sh/anog3nklnndv4pn/AADvnXxFJCNipzK99ujsvIVha?dl=0>

Nashville, TN (October 22, 2018) – Grammy(r) winning singer-songwriter and one of the most successful Christian touring artists, Chris Tomlin, announced plans today for his 2019 spring tour, the Holy Roar Tour. The tour will launch in Kent, Washington on March 7 at the ShoWare Arena with guests Tauren Wells, Pat Barrett and Nicole Serrano. Tickets will be available on Thursday, November 1 at 10am local times at www.christomlin.com<www.christomlin.com>.

“‘HOLY ROAR’ is the freedom, the experience, the wonder of worship. It is seeing the church come together, hands lifted to God, pouring out our praise with an eternal song in our hearts,” shares Chris. “It’s every voice together, changing the way we worship.”

This Friday, Chris will release a new album HOLY ROAR with a companion book Holy Roar: 7 Words That Will Change the Way You Worship out tomorrow.

Holy Roar Tour:

3/7/19 Kent, WA ShoWare Arena

3/9/19 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre

3/10/19 Portland, OR Moda Center

3/11/19 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

3/12/19 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center

3/14/19 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

3/15/19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

3/16/19 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

3/17/19 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

3/21/19 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis University-Chaifetz Arena *

3/22/19 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

3/23/19 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

3/24/19 Milwaukee, WI UWM Panther Arena

3/28/19 Amherst, MA Mullins Center

3/29/19 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena

3/30/19 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center UMass Lowell

3/31/19 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

4/4/19 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center

4/5/19 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center

4/6/19 Gainesville, FL Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

4/7/19 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

4/11/19 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

4/12/19 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

4/13/19 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

4/14/19 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

4/17/19 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

4/18/19 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

*On sale TBA

Next month, Chris will launch Chris Tomlin Christmas: Christmas Songs of Worship Tour scheduled to run November 30 through December 16, 2018 where it will wrap at the Beacon Theater in New York City. Tickets for the Christmas tour are available now at www.christomlin.com<www.christomlin.com>.

Chris’ concert tours have sold-out venues in many major cities across the U.S. including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, The Forum in Los Angeles, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and Red Rocks in Denver, among others. His 2018 spring arena tour, “Worship Night in America Tour,” (WNIA) wrapped in May gathering over 175,000 during its six-week run. The WNIA Tour unofficially launched with the second annual sold-out ‘Good Friday Nashville’ concert event held at Bridgestone Arena.

About Chris Tomlin

Chris Tomlin is one of the most heralded singer-songwriters in the world who has amassed an impressive body of work. He has sold more than 8 million albums, 11.3 million digital tracks with 16 #1 singles. Chris is one of only four artists ever to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for over 1 Billion digital radio streams, others include Justin Timberlake, Pitbull and Garth Brooks. The Grammy(r) winner’s list of music awards include an American Music Award, 3 Billboard Music Awards, 21 Dove Awards, a BMI Songwriter of the Year Award and more. Chris’ concert tours have sold-out venues in major cities including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, The Forum in Los Angeles, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and Red Rocks in Denver, among others. This spring, Chris launched his own imprint record label, Bowyer & Bow, in partnership with Capitol Christian Music Group.

For more information visit: www.christomlin.com<www.christomlin.com> or follow Chris on Twitter Instagram<www.instagram.com/christomlin> Facebook<www.facebook.com/christomlin> and YouTube<www.youtube.com/christomlinvevo> .

###

Contact:

Jessie Schmidt

Schmidt Relations

615 491 7988

jessie@schmidtpr.com<mailto:jessie@schmidtpr.com>

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.