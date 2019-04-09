FOR RELEASE 11 AM — Bad Bunny coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Nov. 2

BAD BUNNY, ANNOUNCES SECOND LEG OF NORTH AMERICAN

X100PRE TOUR PRESENTED BY CORONA ESTÉREO BEACH

GREENSBORO COLISEUM – SATURDAY, NOV. 2

Following Overwhelming Success with Sold Out Shows in Miami, Portland, Seattle, Chicago and Austin, Bad Bunny Brings Back X100PRE Tour to More Cities this Fall

Pre-Sale Tickets on Sale April 11 at 10AM EST and General Public Tickets on Sale April 12 at 10AM EST at CMNEvents.com



MIAMI, Florida (April 8, 2019) – On the heels of his highly-successful tour, GRAMMY-nominated rapper-songwriter and Latin music’s “King of Trap,” Bad Bunny, is announcing the extension of his North American X100PRE Tour Presented by Corona Estéreo Beach. Kicking off this fall in Boston on October 25, the more than 20 plus stop tour produced by CMN Entertainment will make stops in Newark, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Antonio, Houston and more, and will conclude in Tampa on December 8.

Bad Bunny will perform at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Apr. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

Bad Bunny has had a remarkable start to 2019, from releasing his chart-topping debut LP “X100PRE” in late December to kicking off his highly-praised X100PRE tour in March with sold out shows in Miami, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Austin and Dallas. The high-energy tour, which still has upcoming shows in markets like Orlando, Los Angeles and New York City among others, has received praise from critics, with reviews highlighting the 360-degree mappable LED stage that gives his audience views of him from any point in the arena, videos that give a deeper glimpse into his journey of becoming Bad Bunny, and surprise performances from some of Latin music’s hottest artists like J Balvin, Becky G, Farruko and Zion of Zion y Lennox.

As part of the tour partnership with the brand, Corona Estéreo Beach will bring a sensory experience – building a vibe around the mindset of relaxing with friends and creating an energetic environment alongside the reggaeton sounds of Bad Bunny that will get everyone moving.

“I’m thrilled to have Corona join me on my X100PRE Tour to give my fans a taste of Corona Estéreo Beach and showcase their support of Latin music,” It’s not solely about the music – it’s about the culture, creativity, and contributing to the movement that connects us all together” says Bad Bunny.

The vibrant concert atmosphere will offer exclusive access to custom Corona branded experiences for fans across the country, while immersing music lovers in the carefree Corona lifestyle.

“We’re thrilled for Corona Estéreo Beach to go on the road with Bad Bunny on his X100PRE tour this year,” said Ann Legan, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Corona. “As a brand that has been celebrating music for years, the relationship with Bad Bunny allows Corona Extra to continue building equity while reaching a core shared audience with one of the hottest Latin artists out there.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting April 11 and tickets for the general public will go on sale on April 12 (Varies by market). To buy tickets and see the full tour schedule visit www.cmnevents.com<www.cmnevents.com>.

ABOUT BAD BUNNY:

Bad Bunny, originally from Puerto Rico, is most recognized for his explosive and infectious trap songs. Rolling Stone magazine has named him “The Four-Billion-Stream Man leading the Latin Trap Explosion.” This talented artist has demonstrated his already overwhelming power, influence and demand with completely sold-out concerts for his “La Nueva Religión Tour” (The New Religion Tour) all over Europe, Latin America and the U.S. His unmistakable voice and rhythm have led him to transition to the general market, where he is already creating waves of revolution with his participation in “I Like It” alongside Cardi B and J Balvin, which reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and has continued to dominate the chart in the top 3 position. He has been nominated to the iHeart Radio Music Award, MTV VMA’s, Latin AMAs, Latin GRAMMYs, and E! People Choice Awards. Earlier this fall, Bad Bunny celebrated being the face of the cover of FADER magazine where the artist boasts a feature story that perfectly recaps his story and properly introduces him to the American market as the Latin trap superstar he has become.

About the Corona Brand Family

Corona has been helping consumers “Find their Beach” in the U.S. since 1981.The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, and in 2019, the national launch of Corona Refresca- the first FMB to join the lineup. Corona Extra is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona Extra continues to be the No. 1 most loved brand among Hispanic and total population drinkers ages 21-54. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company.Following a successful inaugural year, the Corona Estéreo Beach Tour returns – bringing a vibrant and carefree mindset to more cities to reach even more consumers. Corona Extra continues to be the No. 1 most loved brand among Hispanic and total population drinkers ages 21-54 and has been helping consumers “Find their Beach” in the U.S. since 1981. The Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company.

ABOUT CARDENAS MARKETING NETWORK:

CMN is the authority in Latin entertainment. As a multicultural creative agency, our common goal is to create and build unique experiences between fans, artists and brands.

Henry Cárdenas, entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of CMN, has been pioneer in bringing Latin entertainment and sports to the United States. The Chicago-based company has more than 100 full-time professionals constantly creating cutting-edge marketing experiences and producing the best events in the country. To learn more about CMN and its roster of artists, visit www.cmnevents.com<www.cmnevents.com/> or follow us at @cmnevents.



