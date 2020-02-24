FOR RELEASE 10AM — Tanger Center announces Grand Opening Event – Josh Groban in concert

[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Feb. 24 at 10 AM

Tanger Center announces Grand Opening event!

GRAMMY nominated and Multi-platinum recording artist

JOSH GROBAN

IN CONCERT

Friday, March 20

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has announced its grand opening performance will be GRAMMY Award-nominated singer/songwriter Josh Groban in concert on Friday, March 20 at 8 p.m.

Presales will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 26 with tickets going on sale to the general public on Monday, March 2 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>, Ticketmaster and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances. The 37-year-old Los Angeles native stands out as “the only artist who has had two albums appear on the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums list of the past decade,” according to Billboard. He has appeared feature films such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Hollars, Coffee Town, and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on NBC’s The Office, FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS’ The Crazy Ones. His discography encompasses eight studio albums, including his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003’s 6x-platinum Closer, 2006’s double-platinum Awake, 2007’s 6x platinum Grammy-nominated Noel, 2010’s gold-certified Illuminations, 2013’s gold-certified All That Echoes, 2015’s gold-certified Stages, and most recently 2018’s Bridges.

In 2017, he concluded his Broadway run in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which Time Out New York called, “one of the best musicals of the decade”. He also released his first coffee table book, Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway, chronicling the past two years of his life on Broadway.

2018 marked yet another watershed year for Groban as he extends his influence across music, film, television, and Broadway yet again. He co-hosted the Tony Awards to widespread enthusiasm worldwide after garnering his first nomination in 2017. He co-stars alongside Tony Danza on the new NETFLIX series, The Good Cop, that made its debut on the streaming platform September 21. On the same day, he unveiled his eighth full-length studio offering, Bridges [Reprise Records]. In addition to duets with Andrea Bocelli, Sarah McLachlan, and Jennifer Nettles, it boasts nine tracks co-written by the superstar. He launched a North American headline tour in support of the album during the fall 2018. He maintains his position as the consummate American showman in 2018 and beyond.

Groban remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate as a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

ABOUT TANGER CENTER

Opening with multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban in concert on March 20, 2020, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is a state-of-the-art new venue that will transform downtown Greensboro and the entire Piedmont Triad region. The $90 million facility will host more than 150 events per year and is managed by the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The 3,023-seat Tanger Center will host a diverse variety of events including national touring Broadway productions, concerts, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, comedy shows and all types of family entertainment. The Tanger Center’s inaugural Broadway Series has shattered industry records by selling over 16,000 season subscribers prior to opening. Tanger Center patrons will enjoy unparalleled sightlines, two sound systems including the Meyer Sound Constellation System, and a variety of indoor and outdoor pre-event hospitality spaces. Visit TangerCenter.com<www.TangerCenter.com> for more information.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

