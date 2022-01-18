FOR RELEASE 10AM – Slipknot coming to Greensboro Coliseum Friday, Apr. 1

SLIPKNOT ANNOUNCE THE KNOTFEST ROADSHOW 2022

Slipknot

With Special Guests In This Moment and Jinjer

Friday, April 1 – Greensboro Coliseum

Tickets And VIP Packages Go On General Sale At 10am Friday, January 21st, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Slipknot, one of the most thrilling and visceral musical collectives on the planet, are excited to announce the 2022 iteration of their infamous Knotfest Roadshow tour. The tour will take place over two legs, both headlined by Slipknot. The first leg will feature special guests In This Moment and Jinjer. Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, January 21st from KnotfestRoadshow.com<www.knotfestroadshow.com/>

Speaking on the new tour announcement, Slipknot’s clown shares

“It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon.”

Frontman, Corey Taylor adds:

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with 2 different, exciting packages. Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”

2021 marked a banner year for Slipknot. Making a triumphant return to the road, their Knotfest Roadshow 2021 tour sold out amphitheaters across the country, bookended with the record-breaking Knotfest Iowa and the biggest headline show of their career, Knotfest Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium where they debut their first new music in two years – the furious ‘The Chapeltown Rag ’ taken from the highly anticipated new Slipknot album, expected to release this year. In addition, they topped the bills of multiple, internationally renowned festivals including Riot Fest, Rocklahoma, Inkcarceration, Welcome To Rockville, and more.

Tickets for all Knotfest Roadshow dates go on sale at 10am local on Friday, January 21st, 2022 from KnotfestRoadshow.com<www.knotfestroadshow.com/>.

The tour will be part of Live Nation's Live Stubs initiative which provides digital collectible NFT ticket stubs to ticket holders, which are free with ticket purchase (These are collector items and will not replace the digital tickets needed to physically enter the show).

About Slipknot: Slipknot sit alongside musical institutions like Metallica and Iron Maiden, as one of a select few bands whose legacy is secured within heavy music’s elite. The band emerged at the end of the 20th Century from the American mid-western town of Des Moines, IA and quickly established themselves as the most enigmatic, provocative and aggressive music collective of the modern era. 1999’s eponymous debut is widely viewed as a modern day classic and was honoured by Metal Hammer magazine as the ‘Best Debut of the Last 25 Years.’ The release racked up double RIAA platinum certification in the US, with many of Slipknot’s subsequent releases achieving platinum status both in the US and around the globe. To date, the band have been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards (winning in 2006 for ‘Before I Forget’), as well as scoring 12 Platinum and 41 Gold album certifications around the world and over 3.2 billion YouTube views and counting. Slipknot’s fanbase is as unwavering as it is ubiquitous – the band’s most recent studio album, 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ debuted at #1 in the Official Album Charts of 12 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico and in the Top 5 of an additional 12 countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

About Knotfest: Knotfest is Slipknot’s own self-curated, destination festival brand, currently held in four international locations; the US, Japan, Mexico and Colombia, with the inaugural Brazilian event set to happen in December 2021. Plans for the first UK event are still underway, having been postponed in 2019 by Covid-19 restrictions. Designed as an immersive, unforgettable, ‘dark carnival experience’, the event invites you into Slipknot’s apocalyptic underworld where stunning visuals, fire breathers and nightmarish creatures on stilts set the stage for an intoxicating and memorable weekend of live music.

About In This Moment

Since coming to life in 2005, gold-selling hard rock provocateurs In This Moment have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of “mother” figure and frontwoman Maria Brink—joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Dimmel. As millions convened upon the group’s otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century. To date, the quintet have garnered two gold singles—“Blood” and “Whore”—and one gold album, Blood [2012]. The latter notably launched a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200 with Black Widow [2014] and Ritual [2017]. Bringing their total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, Ritual elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well. In a 4-out-of-5 star review, KERRANG! called it “their best vehicle to date” as Alternative Press claimed, “Maria Brink is the Lady Gaga of the metal world” and went on to add, “Ritual flourishes as the metal love child of art-pop, gospel, Morrissey and Johnny Cash that the world didn’t know it needed until now.” Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside Disturbed and appeared at countless festivals from Welcome To Rockville to Sonic Temple. Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled Mother [Roadrunner Records] with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko [Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch]. Whereas Ritual hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, Mother breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single “The In-Between,” which was nominated for a “Best Metal Performance” Grammy in 2020.

About Jinjer

In less than 12 years, four-piece progressive groove metal wrecking machine JINJER has taken the world by storm, emerging as one of the biggest burgeoning names within heavy metal and a rags-to-renown success story. Hailing from the war-torn province of Donetsk, Ukraine, the musical oddity has excelled against all odds since fleeing in 2014, never ceasing to push forward in an ever-changing musical landscape. Officially marking the start of the band with awe-inspiring vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk joining in 2010, the band launched with cult-embraced albums Inhale, Don’t Breathe and Cloud Factory, before skyrocketing to fame and viral acclaim with the game-changing single and video for “Pisces” from 2016’s breakout King Of Everything – which maintains its status as one of the most reacted-to metal videos on YouTube to this day. With their anticipated 2019 follow-up Micro and its groundbreaking successor Macro, JINJER climbed further – achieving massive benchmarks in international touring, charting, streaming and media recognition, while snatching radio #1’s at NACC and SiriusXM’s Devil’s Dozen in the US. After releasing their first live album Alive In Melbourne a year later (filmed just days before the pandemic hit in March 2020), JINJER triumphed again with their most personal offering yet, 2021’s Wallflowers. Boasting 20 international magazine covers, countless sold-out international tour dates and multi-millions of cross-platform streams on first singles “Vortex” and “Mediator” within just weeks, the album landed at #1 on both the US Billboard Top New Artist Album chart and Canada’s Hard Music album chart, #2 on the US Hard Music album chart, and within the Top 10 in several additional countries. Wallflowers is a sonic pressure cooker of technical musicianship and emotional fury, and JINJER promises to bring this energy and more to the stage upon their return to North America in 2022.