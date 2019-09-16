FOR RELEASE 10AM — Single-session tickets for the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships on sale Friday

[media release]
Single-Session Tickets for the 2020 U.S. Championships Go On Sale Friday
GREENSBORO, North Carolina (September 16, 2019) – Single-session tickets for the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will go on sale on Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. The 2020 U.S. Championships will be held January 20-26, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. All 17 session of the junior and championship-level events will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex from January 20-26.
U.S. champions will be crowned in ladies, men’s, pairs and ice dance at the senior and junior levels of the U.S. Figure Skating competitive structure. The U.S. Championships, which serve as the final qualifying event to make the U.S. World Figure Skating Team every year and the U.S. Olympic Team every four years.
The event will also feature multiple live coverage windows on NBC and NBCSN, as well as full event coverage live and commercial-free on the Figure Skating Pass on NBC Sports Gold.
Single-session tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. For more information on the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, please visit ncskate2020.com<ncskate2020.com/>.
Below are the dates for events being held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex from January 20-26.
Tuesday, January 21
Junior Pairs Short Program
Junior Men Short Program
Junior Rhythm Dance
Wednesday, January 22
Junior Ladies Short Program
Junior Men Free Skate
Junior Pairs Free Skate
Junior Free Dance
Thursday, January 23
Junior Ladies Free Skate
Championship Pairs Short Program
Championship Ladies Short Program
Friday, January 24
Championship Rhythm Ice Dance (and Opening Ceremonies)
Championship (Senior) Rhythm Ice Dance (and Opening Ceremonies)
Championship (Senior) Ladies Free Skate
Saturday, January 25
Championship Men Short Program
Championship Pairs Free Skate
Championship Free Dance (will include the Hall of Fame on-ice ceremony)
Sunday, January 26
Championship Men Free Skate
Skating Spectacular
