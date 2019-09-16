FOR RELEASE 10AM — Single-session tickets for the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships on sale Friday

[media release]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

U.S. Figure Skating Media Contact: Michael Terry – 719.228.3437

20 First Street – Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80906

Single-Session Tickets for the 2020 U.S. Championships Go On Sale Friday

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (September 16, 2019) – Single-session tickets for the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will go on sale on Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. The 2020 U.S. Championships will be held January 20-26, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. All 17 session of the junior and championship-level events will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex from January 20-26.

U.S. champions will be crowned in ladies, men’s, pairs and ice dance at the senior and junior levels of the U.S. Figure Skating competitive structure. The U.S. Championships, which serve as the final qualifying event to make the U.S. World Figure Skating Team every year and the U.S. Olympic Team every four years.

The event will also feature multiple live coverage windows on NBC and NBCSN, as well as full event coverage live and commercial-free on the Figure Skating Pass on NBC Sports Gold.

Single-session tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. For more information on the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, please visit ncskate2020.com<ncskate2020.com/>.

Below are the dates for events being held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex from January 20-26.

Tuesday, January 21

Junior Pairs Short Program

Junior Men Short Program

Junior Rhythm Dance

Wednesday, January 22

Junior Ladies Short Program

Junior Men Free Skate

Junior Pairs Free Skate

Junior Free Dance

Thursday, January 23

Junior Ladies Free Skate

Championship Pairs Short Program

Championship Ladies Short Program

Friday, January 24

Championship Rhythm Ice Dance (and Opening Ceremonies)

Championship (Senior) Rhythm Ice Dance (and Opening Ceremonies)

Championship (Senior) Ladies Free Skate

Saturday, January 25

Championship Men Short Program

Championship Pairs Free Skate

Championship Free Dance (will include the Hall of Fame on-ice ceremony)

Sunday, January 26

Championship Men Free Skate

Skating Spectacular

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.