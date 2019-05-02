FOR RELEASE 10AM — Gov’t Mule coming to White Oak Amphitheatre Saturday, July 6

[title_LNConcerts]

GOV’T MULE

ANNOUNCE SUMMER OF ’19 TOUR

GOV’T MULE will play White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Saturday, July 6. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10am at LiveNation.com, the Greensboro Coliseum box office, and Ticketmaster.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

