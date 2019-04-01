FOR RELEASE 10 AM — Ted Nugent coming to White Oak Amphitheatre Friday, Aug. 16

FOR RELEASE AT 10AM
MONDAY APRIL 1, 2019
TED NUGENT
“THE MUSIC MADE ME DO IT AGAIN!” TOUR
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 5 AT 10AM!
TED NUGENT will play White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Friday, August 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.
