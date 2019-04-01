FOR RELEASE 10 AM — Ted Nugent coming to White Oak Amphitheatre Friday, Aug. 16

FOR RELEASE AT 10AM

TED NUGENT

“THE MUSIC MADE ME DO IT AGAIN!” TOUR

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 5 AT 10AM!

TED NUGENT will play White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Friday, August 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

