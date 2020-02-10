For release 10 AM – RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour coming to Tanger Center

[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]

RENT 25th ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR

COMING TO GREENSBORO

JANUARY 29-31, 2021

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, FEB. 21

The producers of the RENT 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour announced today that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagement at Greensboro’s Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Greensboro Coliseum box office (1921 W. Gate City Blvd.) or by visiting TangerCenter.com<www.TangerCenter.com>. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling Group Sales at 336-373-7433 or e-mailing groups@tangercenter.com<mailto:groups@tangercenter.com>.

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson’s RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical – it’s a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever.

The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Whether you’ve never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can’t miss it this time around – the 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.

Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the 20th anniversary tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography), Angela Wendt (Costume Design), and Tim Weil (Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), MiRi Park (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour. Casting for the tour is by Wojcik | Seay Casting.

The RENT 20th Anniversary Tour is produced by Work Light Productions whose other touring productions include the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar, Irving Berlin<x-apple-data-detectors://1>’s White Christmas, Bandstand, and the upcoming tour of the TONY award winning musical Ain’t Too Proud.

