FOR RELEASE 10 AM — Home Free coming to Tanger Center Apr. 15

Home Free

in concert

April 15

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets On Sale Friday at 10AM!

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host Home Free in concert on April 15. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

DIVE BAR SAINTS, is the title track in Home Free’s latest album release. The band’s rich, Southern harmonies from their four vocalists Tim Foust, Rob Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Chance, and beatboxer Adam Rupp are coming to town this spring.

With praise rolling in wide ranges from the likes of Rolling Stone, TODAY Show, Fox & Friends, Country Living, Perez Hilton, and AXS.com, the extraordinary showmen electrify crowds with a one-of-a-kind live show, mixing Nashville standards, soaring originals, and quick witted-humor that brings audiences to their feet with energy and laughter.

Their fifth studio album, DIVE BAR SAINTS was released on September 6 under Home Free Records. Home Free’s extensive catalog spotlights five Top 5 albums, including TIMELESS, FULL OF (EVEN MORE) CHEER, FULL OF CHEER, COUNTRY EVOLUTION, and their breakout debut CRAZY LIFE (2014), which hit #1 on iTunes Country chart and #4 overall following their victory on NBC’s The Sing-Off. To date, they’ve sold more than 400,000 albums worldwide, including 100-million career audio streams, and 306-million views on YouTube.

Join us for HOME FREE’s DIVE BAR SAINTS: WORLD TOUR for a perfect evening of mixed of upbeat Nashville-dipped pop hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony and quick-witted humor. Music and details on VIP packages available at HomeFreeMusic.com.

