For Release 10 AM — Anuel AA coming to Greensboro Coliseum Friday, July 19

Zamora Live Presents

Anuel AA

GREENSBORO COLISEUM – FRIDAY, JULY 19

Tickets on sale Friday at 10AM!

Anuel AA is a Puerto Rican MC whose thoroughly urban music seamlessly melds reggaeton and trap. He is one of the Boricuan rappers who spearheaded the Latin trap movement. He has quickly gained millions of followers through posting videos and an intensely active social media presence — mostly while in prison. According to many, Anuel AA is the true king of Latin trap.

Tickets for Anuel AA will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

Born Emmanuel Santiago Gazmey, his father, José Gazmey, was vice president of the A&R department of Sony Music Entertainment’s Puerto Rican division. After Anuel AA began posting songs online in 2010, they racked up thousands of hits from around the world. With assistance from Ñengo Flow, Ozuna, Arcángel, and others, his gritty, bouncy sound and aggressive lyric attack gained popularity via millions of views for his early singles and remixes. He came to the attention of Rick Ross, who signed him to the Latin division of Maybach Music Group.

