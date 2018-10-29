FOR RELEASE 1 PM — A$AP Rocky coming to Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Jan. 22

[GCC_A_1.blue copy]

A$AP ROCKY

INJURED GENERATION TOUR



18-CITY NORTH AMERICAN TOUR COMING TO GREENSBORO JANUARY 22

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2

October 29, 2018 – New York – A$AP Rocky will be hitting the road this winter with his Injured Generation Tour. The 18-city North American tour kicks off on Tuesday, January 8th in Minneapolis at The Armory, and will come to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center on January 22, 2019. The tour is produced by AEG Presents.

Tickets for A$AP Rocky’s Injured Generation Tour go on sale Friday, November 2 at 12 p.m. at www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com> and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. A$AP Rocky Fan Presale will begin Tuesday October 30 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, November 1 at 10 p.m. local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 30 at 12 p.m. local time, through Thursday, November 1 at 10 p.m. local time. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit: tstng.co/shows.html .

The tour comes on the heels of the release of A$AP Rocky’s highly-anticipated third studio album, TESTING, which has garnered over 1 billion streams worldwide, landing at #1 on the iTunes charts in 16 countries upon release. TESTING launches a new era for Rocky, exploring new sounds and ideas in an unparalleled musical landscape where he continues to break the mainstream mindset with sonics rarely heard in hip-hop. This album picks up where Rocky last left off, weaving mind-melting aural psychedelics into hip-hop that is, at times dark and confessional, and in other moments uplifting and celebratory. Rocky is joined on TESTING with features from Juicy J, T.I., Moby, Frank Ocean, French Montana, FKA twigs, Skepta, Kid Cudi and Kodak Black.

INJURED GENERATION TOUR

Tuesday, January 8, 2018

Minneapolis, MN

The Armory

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Chicago, IL

UIC Pavilion

Friday, January 11, 2019

Toronto, ON

Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sunday, January 13, 2019

Montreal, ON

Place Bell

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

The Liacouras Center

Friday, January 18, 2019

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, January 20, 2019

Washington, DC

The Anthem

Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum Complex – SEC

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Duluth, GA

Infinite Energy Center

Friday, January 25, 2019

San Antonio, TX

Freeman Coliseum

Saturday, January 26, 2019

Houston, TX

NRG Arena

Sunday, January 27, 2019

Grand Prairie, TX

The Theatre at Grand Prairie

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

San Diego, CA

Valley View Casino Center

Thursday, January 31, 2019

Inglewood, CA

The Forum

Friday, February 1, 2019

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Saturday, February 2, 2019

San Francisco, CA

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Portland, OR

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Kent, WA

accesso ShoWare Center

ABOUT A$AP ROCKY

Harlem born MC A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, has taken the music and fashion worlds by storm. In 2018, he released his highly-anticipated third studio album, TESTING, which has garnered over 1 billion streams worldwide, landing at #1 on the iTunes charts in 16 countries upon release. The album has been well-received by music critics, as well, with The New York Times calling it [A$AP Rocky’s] most outré album to date, the one least concerned with prevailing trends,” Billboard saying “the Harlemite has been on the cusp of greatness for nearly a decade…his confidence and fearlessness has always been his calling card, and ‘Testing’ is more of him bravely stepping out of the box to try something new,” and Highsnobiety referring to TESTING as “an absolute triumph.”

With two critically acclaimed, #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 for previous albums, Long. Live.A$AP and At.Long.Last.A$AP and over 5.9 billion streams worldwide, TESTING launches a new era for Rocky, exploring new sounds and ideas in an unparalleled musical landscape where he continues to break the mainstream mindset with sonics rarely heard in hip-hop. Executive produced by A$AP Rocky and co-executive produced by Hector Delgado, Juicy J, Chace Johnson, and AWGE, TESTING was recorded over three years between New York, LA, London and Berlin. This album picks up where Rocky last left off, weaving mind-melting aural psychedelics into hip-hop that is, at times dark and confessional, and in other moments uplifting and celebratory. Rocky is joined on TESTING with features from Juicy J, T.I., Moby, Frank Ocean, French Montana, FKA twigs, Skepta, Kid Cudi and Kodak Black. Carrying on the legacy of the A$AP Mob co-founder A$AP Yams, Rocky and the A$AP Mob released two mixtapes, 2016’s Cozy Tapes Vol 1: Friends- and 2017’s Cozy Tapes Vol 2: Too Cozy, featuring the hit single “RAF” which has now racked up 208 million streams worldwide.

Rocky has collaborated with many high-profile artists, including G-Eazy’s 3x RIAA Platinum “No Limit” with Cardi B, Mura Masa’s “Love$ick”, Tyler, The Creator’s “Who Dat Boy”, and songs with Lana del Rey, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Skepta, Juicy J, Quavo, 30 Seconds to Mars, Alicia Keys and more.

The past two years have also seen Rocky’s creative agency AWGE in the spotlight, launching partnerships with Calvin Klein, MTV, GUESS, Under Armour, Courvoisier, Dior, Mercedes Benz and JW Anderson and also launching the careers of new artists such as Playboi Carti, Smooky MarGielaa and more.

About AEG Presents

AEG Presents is one of the world’s largest live music companies. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global concert tours, regional music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 22 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Elton John, Panic! At The Disco, Celine Dion, and Kenny Chesney; produces over 40 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival; New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival, Desert Trip, Firefly Music Festival, Hangout Music Festival and Panorama and owns, manages or exclusively promotes in more than 80 clubs and theaters worldwide. AEG presents more than 8,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, and Madison House Presents. For more information visit www.aegpresents.com.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.